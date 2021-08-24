It’s Official: UK, Europe, USA Travel is Back, Including Cruises

Amid the uncertainty surrounding international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, with different countries instituting a wide variety of restrictions and measures to combat the spread of the virus¬—particularly the new Delta variant—comes confirmation that the UK government has waived quarantine for arrivals of fully vaccinated travellers, while also confirming the restart of international cruises.

Vaccinated travellers free to vacation again

As of 4 a.m. 2 August, passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the EMA and FDA in Europe and the USA will be able to travel to England from amber countries without having to quarantine on arrival.

Aimed at boosting the economy and making it easier for vaccinated travellers to holiday, contact business, or reunite with family and friends, the updates also include the restart of international cruise sailings and bespoke testing programmes for certain groups of workers.

Whether you’re looking to discover the city of Tucumcari, adventure in the Ardèche by motorbike, or cruise the Amalfi Coast and experience the charm of Italian villages, you’re in luck. The UK measures are designed to continue to drive forward the reopening of international travel, set out as part of the second Global Travel Taskforce checkpoint review.

For now, separate rules continue to apply for those arriving from France, while those vaccinated in the US will also need to provide proof of US residency. Passengers from all countries cannot travel to the UK unless they have completed a passenger locator form.

The UK government, closely monitoring epidemiological evidence, decided to restart the domestic cruise industry earlier this year, and has now also given the go-ahead for international cruise sailings to restart from England, in line with Public Health England guidance.

Understand risks associated with cruise travel

International cruise travel advice will be amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad.

The government and cruise industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) building the industry back from COVID-19, while striving to protect British nationals from any future pandemic-related disruption. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the government is looking to the future and starting to rebuild key transatlantic routes with the US while further cementing ties with European neighbours.

Travellers are advised to take all the necessary steps to stay safe and prepare thoroughly before travelling abroad. Check the booking terms and conditions on flexibility and refunds and subscribe to FCDO travel advice updates to understand the latest entry requirements and COVID-19 rules at destinations.