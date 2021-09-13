Kick Back and Relax With These Vacation Ideas

Do you feel like pulling the switch and dumping every stressful thing in your life for a while? It might be time to go on a vacation. Nothing feels more refreshing, fulfilling, and relaxing than the word "vacation," and why shouldn't it?

Why shouldn't you relax under the starry sky or enjoy camping out in the woods, or simply stay at home and chill? Every person needs to kick back and relax once in a while to flush out all the negativity, stress, responsibilities, and anything preventing you from being yourself. However, going on the same type of vacation and locations every time can become dull. It would help if you had fresh ideas that could capture the ultimate lazy bear in you and let you have that much-needed time to yourself. Take inspiration from the following excellent ideas and plan the ultimate relaxing vacation!

1) Enjoy A Cabin In The Woods

Don't be alarmed; you won't encounter folklore monsters here like in the movie. Instead, you will have the experience of a lifetime, spending the night in dense forests of the most exotic locations in the country. You may think that staying a night in a cabin in the woods will be too much of a raw experience. However, trust us when we say that vacationing in a cabin can be an unforgettable experience if you choose the right place. Our top pick is the condos in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Located between majestic mountains and dense flora, you will have a luxurious experience lodging in these condos. This vacation area has everything you need, from all amenities to various activities for a perfect vacation.

2) Relax With A Staycation

Have you ever had the feeling that you need a vacation but don't necessarily want to leave home? That’s where staycations come in. Yes, that's a term, and it is for people who want to pull the plug on everything stressful while relaxing in the vicinity of their homes. Contrary to popular belief, chilling at home can be as relaxing as vacationing anywhere fancy, if not better. Staycations are relaxing, affordable, convenient, and rewarding because many people find traveling and planning a vacation very stressful. Take a few unplanned days off, set up a hammock in your backyard, and kick back with a book that you've wanted to finish. Try out activities you’ve been putting off due to lack of time. It can be anything from taking long relaxing baths to trying a new hobby. You can stay in, put everything on hold, catch up on hot TV shows, try different cuisines, and be lazy.

3) Plan A Road Trip

Road trips are the perfect occasion to let go of the stress as the road stretches alongside you, and you know that you can go anywhere you like. We would like to recommend a few places where you can take a fantastic road trip, such as the Hana Highway in Maui, Hawaii. This 52-mile drive is full of exquisite tropical flora, picturesque sceneries, and magnificent waterfalls, which are unbelievably therapeutic. The journey is slow, but that also gives you enough time to soak all the natural beauty and freshness of the open road. Another scenic drive we'd recommend is the 120-mile-long Florida Keys, where you leave the mainland to enter the paradise of water sports and beach bars. The island chain of Florida Keys is like the overseas highways strings that hold the islands together where you can also experience driving over 7 Mile Bridge which is one of the longest bridges in the world. So, put on your jam, open up the roof, and enjoy!

4) Private Camp And Quiet Spots

Going to popular vacationing spots is what most of us have in mind when planning a trip. However, some people do not like to mingle with the crowd and would love to get away to a peaceful place. That is why planning a private camp trip or going to quiet spots can be your go-to vacation idea this year. There is nothing wrong with having a solo experience, but you should give glamping a chance to spice things up a bit. Glamping is a new concept that refers to having a camping experience but with all the amenities and luxuries. It is an amazing vacation idea for people who love to decompress around nature but don't want to go through the hassle of doing all the chores. Some golden glamping locations are the Great Smoky Mountains, the Dunton River Camp in Dolores, Yellowstone, and more. In these private camping experiences, you can enjoy luxuries like en-suite bathrooms with king-size beds, a luxury tent with a private Veranda, a mesmerizing view, indoor and outdoor activities, and so much more.

5) Conquer The Peaks

Vacationing isn't all about luxuries, being lazy, or laying out in the sun. Sometimes it is just all about venturing out and doing something that feels greater than all that stress in your life. One way to completely unplug from the world is to go on a peaceful hike. Yes, hiking and trekking are considered a form of vacation due to their excellent setting, investment in your physical energy, and escape from the dull world. The wonderful backdrop, sky-kissing mountains, and serenity is a great way to reconnect with yourself and meld the wonderfulness around you. If you want to enjoy a genuinely peaceful hike, then mount Rainer National Park offers a beautiful hike alongside one of the most iconic mountains in the world. You can have jaw-dropping views of the alpine landscape, the old-growth forest, and the river valleys. Another must-hike location that you should try is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park which offers a 100-mile hike, locations for glamping, and a world-renowned diversity of flora and fauna.

6) Cruising Is The Way To Go

For your next vacation plan, we recommend that you skip the beach and hop onto a luxury cruise ship. Not many people look towards cruises to kick back and relax, but it is a perfect way to vent out all the stress and enjoy a view of the endless, gorgeous ocean. If you have strong resilience against motion sickness, then a calming cruise trip is the perfect vacation idea for you. All you need to do is sit back and see the ship going in and out of different cities or even countries! Cruise ships have all the luxuries you require for a relaxing trip, from expansive activities to excellent rooms. If you happen to take off from the New York Area, your number one cruise destination should be Bermuda, where the pink sand beaches and crystal-clear waters are waiting for you. You can explore other destinations are the Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, and more.

Taking a day off is essential for everyone, whether for a fancy vacation or just relaxing at home. We all have a different understanding of how we want to relax, as some people prefer to go to luxurious vacation destinations. In contrast, others would love an isolated weekend in the dense forest. That is why our list of the above unique vacation ideas is perfect for you, as it offers you inspiration for every type of vacation. Whether it is a staycation or wanting to find an ideal spot for glamping, our list has got you covered.