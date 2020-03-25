In between the days you will spend exploring the wonderful city of Florence, relax and re-energize by choosing the best hotel in Florence, Italy to stay over.

What's not to like about the great Italian city of Florence! After all, it’s the capital of the Tuscany region. It also has a great history of being the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance, and thus, still showcases an abundance of art masterpieces in its great many museums and art galleries. The city is also adorned with marvelous architectural gems, some of which dates back to the medieval time. Not to mention the plethora of boutique shops and its famous artisans, globally acclaimed for the brilliance of their crafts.

Therefore, it's no surprise that Florence is frequented by thousands of tourists every day, giving rise to a tourist friendly atmosphere in and around the city. Being in the heart of the Tuscany region, it also has lots of places when it comes to tasting the local delicacies. Furthermore, it also has plenty of places to stay.

Must-See Attractions in Florence

Florence is so blessed with a combination of natural sceneries and man-made wonders that it can be difficult to choose one thing over the other.

The Basilica of Santa Maria del Fiore, coupled with the adjacent Piazza del Duomo is arguably the most famous architectural attraction in Florence. There is also the Piazzale Michelangelo, the Basilica of Saint Mary Novella, Piazza Della Signoria, etc.

For art enthusiasts, the Uffizi Gallery is a must as it has an incredible collection of the Renaissance period arts, including some works of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, etc. The Galleria dell'Accademia DI Firenze is also very popular, not least because it houses David by Michelangelo.

If you want to experience the city atmosphere, take a walk through the Ponte Vecchio, one of the oldest bridges in Florence holding houses and shops on top. It also happens to be the most photographed destinations in the city.

Places to Eat in Florence

Thanks to the touristy vibe of the city, Florence is no short of options when it comes to having an authentic dining experience. Just near the city center, you would find everything from the Michelin star rated fine eateries such as the Santa Elisabetta to a variety of street food stalls. Just take a walk through the Piazza Della Signoria and Palazzo Vecchio, and you would be overwhelmed by street food stalls offering some of Tuscany’s most popular dishes. Also, don’t forget to try the famous Italian Gelatos.

To conclude, if you would like to explore all these things mentioned above, staying near the city center would be best.