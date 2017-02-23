The TNT Travel Show - what's in it for you

Traditionally, the Spring show is the biggest and next Saturday's event is shaping up to be just that!

With 50+ exhibitors and 6K-7K attendees expected on the one day - the TNT Travel Show continues to be the biggest free travel show in London.

What's on

Travel

The big news is that TNT has a new partner for the Travel Show, StudentUniverse.

StudentUniverse is the leading travel booking site for students and youth and will be bringing their tour operating side of the business to the show, Gap Year but that's not all. They will also be bringing exclusive discounts on flights to the show. So, not only can you book a tour/trip but now, you can go to the flight booking zone and book your flights there and then also at an exclusive discounted rate! Book a 1-2-1 appointment with StudentUniverse and you can guarantee the best deal available on the day.

The majority of our exhibitors at the show are tour operators covering each continent and any kind of travel you could wish for. (we're working on Virgin and space travel....) Whether you are looking for a UK break, a city break in Europe, a safari in Africa, a trek in Patagonia, a sailing trip around the Med, an adventure tour in Asia, a road trip across the US or if you're looking to travel back home - the TNT Travel Show has got you covered and what's more - at a fraction of the price you could pay anywhere else including online. Some operators are bringing deals of up to 50% off - an opportunity too damn good to miss

Campervan rental

If the lure of the open road is calling then we have Wicked Campers and Spaceships Campervan Rentals to help you out. No matter where you are looking to start your road trip, these guys will have something for you and need we say it - at bargain prices...

Recruitment

The TNT Travel Show isn't all about tour operators - we also have several recruitment companies at the show to help you pay for your chosen travels. Whether you're looking for a job here in the UK or are looking for work while you travel, or just looking for some advice our recruitment exhibitors are on hand to help

Tax & Visa Advice

For those of you that have just arrived here in the UK or are leaving to go home or on to pastures new we have 1st Contact at the show to advise on all things legal and TNT Taxback will be there to help you claw back some of your money from the government. Chances are you're owed some money so stop by and see these guys - you may be pleasantly surprised at how much you are owed.

Shipping

For some of you, it's time to move on - whether you are moving on to a new adventure or returning home, the shipping and removals companies can take care of your worldly goods and get them to where you need them to be.

The TNT Lucky Dip competition

We're delighted to say that this travel show's Lucky Dip competition is the biggest ever! Currently sitting at over £5,500 this is one competition you do not want to miss - just fill out a form and hand it back and it could be you winning one helluva prize!

So, what's in it for you? Well - if you're looking for a trip in 2017 then you'll find it here and the beauty of it is, you could get your dream trip for half the price you would normally pay and the only way to do that is to be at the travel show.

If you're looking for a job then there's recruitment agencies at the show - from care work to teaching - they'll sort you out.

If you're going back home then the shippers will cut you an excellent deal on moving your goods, the tax & visa service providers will be able to advise on any questions you may have and may even find you a small fortune in your tax return.

And if you have no plans, but want to see what's on offer there's food, drink & music to make your visit worthwhile, but we're pretty confident you won't leave empty handed.

Need to Know:

The TNT Travel Show powered by StudentUniverse

Saturday March 4th 2017

9.30am-5pm

Business Design Centre, Islington

Free entry if you pre-register £3 on the door - register here