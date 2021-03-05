Traveling to Turkey on Business During COVID-19? Here’s What You Need to Know

Turkey is not only one of the most naturally beautiful destinations in all of Eurasia, it’s the gateway to Asia via its major city, Istanbul. Nestled on a seaport, Istanbul (formerly Constantinople) has been an important trading haven for centuries. Along with the country’s capital, Ankara, it remains one of the most traveled business destinations in the world.

In fact, all of Turkey is a magnificent destination for both business travelers, archaeology enthusiasts, travel writers, and tourists alike. According to Traveloffpath.com, the country was fast on its way to becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations on the globe just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers everything from Aegean and Mediterranean Sea oceanfront resorts, to UNESCO designated archaeological sites and digs, to majestic mountains and stunning vistas.

But with COVID-19 came new travel restrictions and rules that can confuse even the most savvy business traveler and frequent flier. In answer to that, you might consider partnering with a travel agency that specializes in business travelers so you don’t find yourself stranded in a foreign country due to the pandemic.

American Express Global Business Travel, a corporate travel agent, states that some business executives might wonder why you would need a corporate travel agent when hardly anyone is traveling for business or pleasure these days. But the firm stresses that in times of global uncertainly, it’s imperative to partner up with a business travel agency for locating and assisting traveling business people when unexpected issues sudden arrive. The tools at their disposal include real-time flight status updates, credit card swipe data for pinpointing a traveler’s precise location, plus GPS tracking. They can also assist you with getting home when country officials feel the need to detain you for any reason, including COVID-19.

That said, Turkey boasts one of the most relaxed policies when it comes to business and tourism travel during the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some regulation hoops you’re going to be expected to jump through when traveling there.

Here are some of the things you need to know before you get on a flight to Turkey:

Which Countries are Permitted to Enter Turkey?

Says Traveloffpath.com, Turkey is presently welcoming business and pleasure travelers from all countries. But the rules can change monthly, if not weekly, so it’s important to be in touch with your travel agent at all times.

What are the Covid-19 Testing Requirements?

As of December 28, 2020, all passengers who enter Turkey will be required to present proof of a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR test administered within three days before your arrival. The U.S. Embassy and Consulate website further states that travelers returning to the U.S. from Turkey may be asked to provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus at least 90 days prior to travel.

Additional rules are said to apply to those business travelers and tourists from Brazil, UK, Denmark, and South Africa. Because of the new strains, Turkey is suspending flights from these countries due to the new COVID-19 strains. Any traveler who’s been in one of the aforementioned countries within the last 10 days will be required to undergo not only the standard PCR test, but also will need to quarantine for a period of no less than 7 days.

What are Turkey’s Quarantine Entry Requirements?

Those business travelers who have not tested positive for COVID-19 are not required to quarantine when they arrive in Turkey. However, those people showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, and who test positive on their PCR test, must be medically quarantined. They must also pay for the quarantine out of their own pockets.

What are Turkey’s COVID-19 Travel Insurance Admittance Conditions?

Travel insurance that covers the cost of trip cancellations, medical care, or even extended stays due to unexpected pandemic quarantine are must when traveling to Turkey. Again, if you’re traveling to Turkey on business, consult with your travel agent on the specific insurance policy you will need to cover every circumstance you might encounter along the way.

What are the Mandatory COVID-19 Health Constraints While in Turkey?

Like everywhere else in the world, the wearing of masks in all public spaces is mandatory. This is a country wide mandate. You should also follow all social distancing protocols. You must undergo all mandatory temperature scans, plus all health screenings and testing upon your arrival and departure.

Turkey is a remarkable ancient country to visit. It’s also a great place to do business. However, with COVID-19, new rules, regulations, and restrictions can make travel confusing at best, a hassle at worst. Your best bet is to hire a trusted travel agent that caters to the business traveler so you don’t find yourself stranded in a foreign country due to the pandemic.