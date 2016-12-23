Travelling as a Career

Globe-trotting as an income-generating career.

Has the travel bug bitten you? Did you start off taking a gap year and you are still traveling a couple of years later? Do you need to earn an income to fund your travels? Do you love writing? Do you want to combine your travels and passion for writing?

Most of us dream traveling around the world, writing about our travels, and supporting ourselves in order to continue traveling. In fact, it ranks fairly high up on my bucket-list; however, the reality is that generating an income from traveling is not for the faint-hearted. It is possible! Anything is possible. You just need to work hard at whatever you do, and you will succeed.

Apart from the income-generation aspect, there are many reasons why you might want to establish a web presence. However, it’s important to understand what effective blogging is, in order to leverage its benefits.

What is blogging?

According to the Balance.com, "Initially, blogging involved a personal weblog, in which a person would journal about their day. From "web log" came the term "blog."

You can utilize a blog to market your business, and you can use it as a stand-alone business. A successful blog needs to be updated at least once a week with fresh content. Readers can also engage with each post; thereby, increasing the interaction between the blog author and the blog’s followers.

Why is blogging popular and successful?

Blogging is successful because it is popular. There are several reasons why entrepreneurs and businessmen are increasingly turning to blogging as part of their media marketing strategy.

Here are a couple of these reasons:

Income generation tool

A successful blog can be utilized as an income generation tool. Apart from the obvious benefits of driving traffic towards your products or services, blogs can generate income from alternative source such as affiliate marketing and direct advertising.

Builds trust and authority

Writing authoritative blog posts enables you to build a trust relationship with your prospective customers. By writing concise, authoritative content, you can show off what you know; thereby, building your credibility and authority on your subject. Because people can interact with you via the comments section of each blog post, they will get to know you and then trust your product recommendations.

SEO Tool

Google’s search engine ranking algorithms love new content. In fact, it is believed that Google ranks websites and blogs on how authoritative their content is. Because of this, blogging is a great SEO ranking tool.

Keeping your followers up-to-date

Blogging is a great way to keep your followers up-to-date on your travels. You can let them know about the new places you have visited, where the best places to stay are, and provide tips on how to travel safely in the countries you have travelled through. The greater your blog following, the better chance there is of generating an income from your blog.

Final words

Many people don’t consider contracting a web design agency such as www.magicdust.com.au to design their blog for them. However, the same design principles apply when designing a blog as apply when designing a website.