Turning Trips into Moneymaking Opportunities: Tips for Travellers

Travelling is becoming more of a necessity than a luxury for many. Between the hustle and bustle of everyday routines and the things happening in this country, being able to travel somewhere nice and enjoy a relaxing weekend is a blessing. A lot of travellers are starting to take their travels seriously too, exploring new regions and places as they travel more.

There are plenty of things you can do when you travel. Interestingly, some of the most successful travellers have managed to turn entertaining activities they do while traveling into sources of income and ways to sustain their travels. If you’re thinking about traveling more yourself and you want to make money from your trips, these simple tips are definitely worth trying.

Travel Blogging and Vlogging

Blogging has always been a great thing to do if you travel frequently. There are plenty of stories to share with readers and not sharing them would be a waste. What’s interesting is that blogging is also a great way to monetise your trips. Readers and fellow travellers are actively seeking new itineraries and great places to visit. The entire industry – including the best tourism boards and hotels in the world – is also turning to bloggers and avid travellers to get their establishments known to the world.

Blogging is just the start. You can also convert your experience into videos and start vlogging about your trips. Vlogging or video blogging is very similar to blogging; the only difference is that you use videos instead of written articles and photos to tell your travel stories.

Vlogging is becoming the way to go for two reasons. First, most people prefer videos over text and travel videos are among the most popular types of videos on YouTube today. It is easy to garner thousands of new subscribers and millions of views with carefully crafted travel videos, making the genre very appealing.

Second of all, travel videos are easier to ‘sell’. The medium is preferred by advertisers and brands operating in the travel industry, which means you will have an easier time turning the exciting moments you capture along the way into videos that make money.

Social Media and Live Experience

Blogging and vlogging are great for those who want to get started with turning trips into moneymaking opportunities. You can still have plenty of fun along the way too, making the combination perfect. However, the two mediums require a bit more effort, especially if you want to produce high quality content that the readers love to view.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have social media. Platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are perfect for travellers. They allow you to share instant moments in just a few seconds. Are you enjoying a beautiful sunset? Snap a video using your iPhone and share it on Instagram with a single tap.

Social media also lets your followers tag along. Almost all social media platform now let their users stream live videos. Twitter has Periscope, Instagram now offers Live Stories and you can stream live to Facebook and even YouTube using nothing but your phone. Soon, you’ll be invited to great places across the globe – and get paid to travel – just so you can share the experience on social media.

Other Activities and Opportunities

Some of the most successful travellers also rely on other moneymaking opportunities while they engage in trips to amazing destinations. Some rely on remote working and travel while maintaining a full time job. Others have a sustainable business they can manage online.

There are other unusual opportunities to explore too. There are those who travel to casinos just to bank profits. They turn regular trips to places like Las Vegas or Macau into a profession that earns them thousands. I know a traveller who love politics and regularly place bets online; If you can’t beat them - join them and bet on the upcoming political elections.

What’s interesting is that there are still so many more opportunities to explore; too many to be covered in this article. It is also worth noting that traveling while earning money is becoming easier thanks to the latest tech, the internet and the plenty of opportunities that are still unexplored. All you have to do now is find one way that works for you and get started.