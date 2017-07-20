National Parks Week: The UK’s Most Instagrammed National Parks

With National Parks Week beginning on 24th July, there’s no better time to explore some of the UK’s most stunning national parks.

The cacophony of amazing vistas, beautiful lakes, mountains, moorlands, castles and waterfalls, offer a wonderful variety of unique countryside that has to be seen to be believed – so there’s no surprise then that these national parks are a big hit on Instagram.

To celebrate some of the greatest countryside on the planet and help you decide which park is perfect for your Instagram grid, Premier Inn has revealed the 10 most Instagrammed national parks in the UK.

#PeakDistrictNationalPark (54,679 posts)

Stanage Edge, Peak District National Park credit: ChrisHepburn

Nearest cities: Manchester and Sheffield

The fabulous Peak District National Park was actually Great Britain’s first ever national park. Spanning an impressive 200 square miles, visitors are treated to a stunning landscape of contrasts – with heather moorland and imposing rock edges in the North, and limestone dales and meandering rivers in the South. With 34 miles of trails, popular with walkers, cyclists and horse riders alike, it’s not hard to see why the Peak District is officially the UK’s most Instagrammed national park.

#SnowdoniaNationalPark (37,918 posts)

Snowdonia National Park credit: lloyd-horgan

Nearest city: Bangor

Boasting Wales’ highest mountain: Snowdon, the Snowdonia National Park is a place of breathtakingly beautiful extremes. From the dramatic mountain range to the 23 miles of sublime coastline, and all the historic castles, wooded valleys and beautiful moorlands in between.

#LakeDistrictNationalPark (36,354 posts)

Haweswater, Lake District National Park credit: daverhead

Nearest cities: Lancaster and Carlisle

As you would expect, there are some awe-inspiring lakes to marvel at here at the UK’s first national park to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. This quintessentially British landscape, punctuated with deep glacial lakes, has hypnotised writers and visitors for centuries and it’s easy to see why. In total there are 16 main lakes and an abundance of smaller tarns to explore – all set amongst achingly picturesque countryside.

#DartmoorNationalPark (21,625 posts)

Postbridge, Dartmoor National Park credit: ianwool

Nearest cities: Plymouth and Exeter

Dartmoor National Park, with its rocky granite tors, stone circles and medieval villages, is a magical place to indulge your love of historical archaeology, like the ‘longest stone row in the world’. With such a commanding landscape, it’s no wonder it’s been featured in so many films, books and music over the years. Interestingly, the Dartmoor National Park is also the only national park in England that allows wild camping.