Richard Jones' Jack the Ripper walking tour is one of the most established in London, running for over 30 years.

The tour has grown from strength to strength over time, now hosted by a selection of some of the highest regarded experts and published authors on Jack the Ripper. These include Richard himself, who has written two books on Jack the Ripper and appeared in several documentaries, as well as Lindsay Siviter, Phillip Hutchinson, John Bennett and Alan Drake, all of which have a great depth of knowledge and credentials on the topic of the Whitechapel Murders.

The tour itself takes you around the Whitechapel area by foot, through the very streets, alleyways and locations that have significance in the case and the mystery of the Ripper. As well as being transporting you back to the seedy Autumn streets of 1888 London, you'll have a chance to see the documents and photos the police at the time had to assist them as evidence, as well as hear the latest theories on who Jack the Ripper was and the motives behind the murders.

The tour runs 7 days a week, starting at Aldgate East underground station at 19:00 and lasts for approximately 2 hours. Private tours are also available. For more information and to book, visit jack-the-ripper-tour.com.

Take a Jack the Ripper tour this autumn
