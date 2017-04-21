Will Article 50 Affect Your European Travel Plans?

Although the outcome of the Brexit has been known for some time, the fact that Theresa May has finally triggered the Article 50 clause brings a bit more of a reality into this inevitable scenario.

In particular, many Britons are wondering if the steps to be taken over the next two years will impact their European travel plans. Let us take a look at some ways in which a holiday abroad could be made a bit more complicated (and potentially costly).

The Question of Cheap Flights

Britons have enjoyed extremely amenable flight prices since the 1990s thanks to UK-based carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet. However, this may all be about to change. Many fear that both companies will need to come to a bilateral arrangement with the European Union in order to guarantee the rock-bottom prices that so many appreciated in the past. Another potentially confounding factor is that both companies tend to plan their rates up to 12 months in advance. So, the clock is already ticking in terms of coming to some sort of arrangement. This may also impact the frequency and availability of flights to popular regions such as Spain and Italy.

Travel Formalities

All British passports are currently embossed with the phrase "European Union" on their covers. This will obviously change once the formalities are completed. What does this mean for travellers? In the past, there were only a minimal amount of logistics when travelling within the EU. Future arrangements are likely to hamper this process and it is not completely unrealistic to predict that anyone planning a holiday may first have to apply online to visit a specific country. However, it is said that progress is underway in regards to creating a system known as the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). This should help to expedite any cross-border travels once the legislation is complete.

The Return of Duty-Free Purchases

This is likely to be good news for the majority of travellers, as Britons previously had no right to take advantage of duty-free products due to the fact that they were part of the European Union. Now, they will be treated much in the same way as if they were arriving from other parts of the world. Cheap cigarettes, liquor and a host of other tourist items will soon become a reality.

Replacing the EHIC Card

All residents of the EU are able to enjoy public health care due to their European Health Insurance Card. This is obviously important for Britons who have residences in a specific country as well as those who have been contemplating a long-term holiday. The issue here is that no viable replacement to this service has yet been offered and some Britons are understandably worried. Although this does not signify that they will be denied all types of medical treatments, coverage levels and the sheer amount of paperwork could prove to be quite frustrating unless this issue is addressed.

It is hoped that more answers will present themselves as negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom progress. Still, changes are indeed in the air. To keep up to date and adequately informed with all of the latest Article 50 news, be sure to visit CMC Markets on a regular basis.