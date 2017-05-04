The coolest summer holiday destinations - literally

Surprisingly though, many look for an alternative kind of summer holiday away from the heat. The thought of the strong sun, sweaty bodies and unbearable temperatures is somewhat of a nightmare. Many look for locations where the air is fresh, the temperatures are cooler and where they can experience winter once again. Hundredrooms the holiday rental search engine has chosen some of the coolest locations on the planet for summer of 2017 where the temperatures struggle to reach above 20°C.

Cape Town, South Africa credit: oversnap

Cape Town, South Africa

One of the most beautiful locations on the planet, Cape Town is a viable option for a summer holiday where the temperatures remain cool. With temperatures struggling to reach above 20°C, this location is perfect for those who don't have space for shorts in their suitcases. Home to the spectacular Table Mountain, the flat topped mountain top is the emblem of the city where you can experience one of the world's most iconic views. There are a wide range of activities to do in Cape Town for the adventurous including hiking, biking, whale watching and shark diving among others.

June - September: High=21℃ Low=10℃

Reykjavik, Iceland credit: Boyloso

Reykjavik, Iceland

This little model like town of Reykjavik with its miniature houses bursting with colour and its sparkling seas, is a fantastic summer getaway for those who are not ready to put away their winter woolies. With temperatures barely reaching a high of 15°C, hats and gloves are definitely required. The world's most northerly capital displays fantastically the creativeness of its people, the wild nightlife where alcohol is one of the tricks to keep the cold out and the eye catching design displayed all around. Outwith the capital, the countryside is screaming to be explored with its fresh air, rocky seas and snow topped mountains.

June - September: High=16℃ Low=7℃

Tromso, Norway credit: rusm

Tromso, Norway

Often referred to as the gateway to the Arctic, the small town of Tromso sits 400km north the Arctic Circle at 69°N. Summer in this small Norwegian town is somewhat chilly where the temperature can reach lows of 8°C. Traditionally a seal hunting town and a launch pad for Arctic expeditions, Tromso is now recognised for being one of the most spectacular locations to spot the northern lights. Like many other Northern towns, the nightlife calendar is a lively one and Tromso prides itself for having more pubs per capita than any other Norwegian town.

June - September: High=16℃ Low=8℃

Santiago, Chile credit: tifonimages

Santiago, Chile

Frequently recognised as a world class tourist destination, many a times has it been named as a top destination by Lonely Planet. Its energetic streets and cosmopolitan vibes makes it the perfect location to explore on foot and discover each neighbourhoods specialities and traditions. Throughout the summer months the temperatures can reach 22°C, which is a perfect temperature to enjoy exploring. Cultural experiences are situated on every corner in Santiago. The number of museums, markets and points of interest are endless.

June - September: High=27℃ Low=5℃