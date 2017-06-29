Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
From Poopoo Land in South Korea to teeing off on top of a mountain in New Zealand, TripAdvisor have compiled the top 10 weird and wonderful tourist attractions in this crazy-arsed world of ours...
credit: TripAdvisor
Yep - see what it's like to become a piece of poo - in 30 minutes you can enter your body as food, pass through your digestive system and exit as a piece of crap!
credit: TripAdvisor
You can even book an hour in a private room with your owl of choice! The idea is a 'unique therapeutic experience' to bring some calm into the daily grind - be prepared though - you may have to queue...
4,500ft up in the Southern Alps above Queenstown, is possibly the most ridiculous and best par-3 hole in the world. To even get there you need a helicopter...great for bragging rights!
credit: TripAdvisor
Channel your inner Maximus Decimus Meridius (you know....from the film) and learn how to fight Gladiator style with authentic weapons and dress and just down the road from the Colosseum too.
Remember the film Cool Runnings? No, me neither but I do remember that Jamaica entered a bobsled team in the 1988 Winter Olympics which seemed pretty mad at the time, fast forward nearly 30 years and you can re-live the moment - except in Jamaica rather than Canada and through rainforest as opposed to snow but you get the idea.
credit: TripAdvisor
Get down with 3-D hologram performances from Korean stars like Psy, Big Bang and 2NE1 and then immerse yourself in the Gwangjang Market and stuff yourself silly with delicious Korean street food.
credit: TripAdvisor
Head from Budapest to one of Hungary's best preserved fortresses from the 13th Century. Explore, watch the castle games and then make like Henry VIII and feast on a medieval banquet with lashings and lashings of wine.
credit: TripAdvisor
Are you up to surviving a zombie apocalypse? Test your metal in this immersive tactical video game setting - you've got 2 hours and all the military hardware you can dream of.
credit: TripAdvisor
Pop in for a coffee anytime but if you want some serious 'cat-time' you'll have to book. With two cat rooms, Catmosphere Cafe Sydney offers customers some QT with some of the city's rescue cats and kittens, proceeds go to World League for Protection of Animals and Kitten University.
credit: TripAdvisor
This 7-hour trek is something else. Leave Banyuwangi heading for the Ijen volcano and witness the 'blue fire' - a natural phenomenon amongst the sulphur mines.
