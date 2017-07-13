Top 20 Worst Named Holiday Destinations

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Ever thought about visiting Weener, Windpassing, Rottenegg or Reigny for a summer break?

Probably not. Which is why holiday company Monarch has identified 20 of the most unfairly-christened European destinations blighted by ironic names, to tell their real story.

Austria’s Rottenegg is famed for the quality of its fresh air and 360 degree views of its mountainous terrain, whilst Depressa in Italy is far from depressing. Famed for its local olive oil, artichokes and tomatoes, this food region also has beautiful medieval towns and secret coves with turquoise waters.

Despite its showery name, Reigny in central France typically sees 5 hours of sunshine every day and has lower than average monthly rainfall figures and Nasty in the UK is anything but it's a ‘chocolate box’ village in leafy Hertfordshire, with rolling hills, bountiful wildlife and thatched cottages.

Here's the full list:

Rottenegg (Austria)

Boring (Denmark)

Nasty (Hertfordshire)

El Morron (Spain)

Reigny (France)

Piles (Spain)

Windpassing (Austria)

Fail (Viseu, Portugal)

Monster (Netherlands)

Drama (Greece)

Lucifer (France)

Weener (Germany)

Ugley (Bishop Stortford)

Bastardo (Italy)

Angers (France)

Bidet (France)

Depressa (Italy)

Bitche (France)

Bra (Italy)

Looe (Cornwall)


