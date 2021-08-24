5 Perfectly British things to do in London

Visiting London on holiday is about as British as it gets. But, of course, those of us who stay north of the capital are interested to see what goes on there, and the shopping, eating, and drinking, cannot be matched anywhere else in the UK.

When you have been to London before, though, you start to scour the internet for things to see and do there. So here are some of the things you can explore that have Britishness at their very core.

5 Quintessentially British London Things to do

If you are in London for a holiday, a few days, or a couple of weeks, here are some of the things we recommend that you do.

1 – Have a High Tea

The British are known for one thing better than any other, and that’s afternoon tea. Having a high tea means showing up to a dainty tea room decorated with lace and gingham, sharing a cake stand of tiny sandwiches and cakes, and enjoying some tea. There may well be scones and jam; just don’t ask us when the cream gets added. They say the best afternoon tea in London includes cucumber sandwiches, but we are not so sure.

2 – Or a Sunday Roast

There is nothing more British than a roast beef dinner on a Sunday. It should have roasted potatoes, meat falling off the bone and plenty of gravy. But, of course, let’s not neglect that all-important Yorkshire Pudding, either.

Best of all, London is so full of places to eat your roast dinner on a Sunday that you don’t even have to worry about doing the dishes yourself. Instead, book into your nearest Brewer’s Fayre eatery and get ready to fill your gunnels.

3 – Go Antiquing

The world knows that the British love old stuff and that antiquing is ideal for seeing some of it. This reasonably new British pastime has become the focal point of the well-off, middle-aged couple. Every Saturday or Sunday, swathes of them get into their cars and go out seeking antique centers. But, of course, if you want to avoid the congestion charges in London, you take the bus.

4 – Try Croquet

Not in the least bit similar to crochet, the great British sport of croquet is something everyone who visits London should try at least once. It involves using oversized mallets to hit balls through small arches for points. Nobody knows what the rules are, but it’s fun to have a shot.

The best-known place to try croquet in London is Hampstead Heath. It’s a severe club, so they will be able to explain it to you better than we can.

5 – Watch a Match

The English are not particularly fussy about the matches they watch. It could be football; it could be rugby; it could be golf – it doesn’t matter. The tradition is the same. You go to the pub before it starts, have a pint with your buddies, then continue to drink and yell things at the pub’s screen until the game is finished.

Try these five things today in London and start learning what it feels like to be quintessentially British.