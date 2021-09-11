10 best places to visit in Northern France

Do you want to take a break but don’t know where to go? Head for the North of France! Whether it's via the Channel Tunnel, by ferry or by Eurostar, getting to France is very easy and very quick. In just a few hours you will be able to taste French food, learn a few French words and discover some beautiful places.

Who said that only the French Riviera and the city of Paris are worth a visit in France? We take you on a tour of the top 10 places to visit in Northern France. The Hauts de France region is a dynamic and accessible region where history is mixed with a rich mining past and an incredible heritage. You will also find endless sandy beaches and dynamic cities such as Lille which is the capital of the region.To make the most of your visit in the area, you can choose to book and stay in a lovely holiday accommodation in Northern France which are available from just 1 night.

The Marine World in Boulogne sur Mer

What about starting our Northern France trip by visiting a lovely fortified city? Boulogne sur Mer is a port town that is worth a visit. You can discover the old town, its cathedral as well as its numerous restaurants where you can eat some northern france specialities or a good fish dish! The main activity in Boulogne sur Mer is Nausicaa: it is the largest aquarium in Europe. Children and adults alike love to visit this magical place that takes you on a journey of discovery of the marine world. You can easily spend a weekend in Boulogne-sur-Mer as there is so much to do between the beach and the various activities available.

Dunkerque, the historical town

Dunkirk is also a lovely town to visit in the region. Follow in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan's film! Indeed, the city is known for its historical past, an opportunity to discover the museum of Operation Dynamo. Every year in spring, the city of Dunkirk puts on its most beautiful colours and organises its famous carnival. Dunkirk also has a beautiful beach in Malo les Bains which is a family seaside resort full of activities and beautiful Belle Epoque villas.

Discover Arras and its surroundings

Arras is a beautiful city to visit in the North of France. You can discover the shopping streets, the place of the heroes or the belfry which was elected favourite French monument in 2015. Only 10km away from Arras, you can also visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial which will allow you to take a step back in time, discovering the trenches and the memories of the First World War.

Enjoy the French way of life in Lille

Lille is the capital of the Hauts de France region. It is a dynamic city that offers a multitude of things to do and visit. Its architecture and the narrow streets of its old town will charm you. You will find a multitude of things to do between its numerous museums and all the events that punctuate the life of the city. For example, the famous « braderie » every first weekend in September attracts thousands of people from all over the world!

Welcome to France, you’re in Calais !

Calais is often the gateway to France when taking the Channel Tunnel or the ferry. It would therefore be a shame not to visit this town and its surroundings. Some people enjoy a bit of French shopping at the Cité de l'Europe shopping centre, others prefer to explore Calais beach and watch the ferries come and go between France and England. For those who love nature, go and discover Cap Blanc Nez only a few kilometres away. You will be amazed by the beauty of this place and if the weather allows it you will even be able to see the English coastline.

Visit the major sites of the Great War in Picardy

If you go down a little further, you will have the opportunity to discover Picardy. Amiens can be your first stop: you can discover the famous cathedral and go for a meal or a drink in the St Leu district. Picardy and the Bay of the Somme in particular is a fabulous place if you like history as you can discover mythical places like the Great War historial in Péronne.

Discover the famous seaside resort of Le Touquet

Le Touquet Paris Plage is an elegant resort renowned for its dynamism, its 12km sandy beach, its many restaurants and its pretty houses with Anglo-Norman architecture. Around Le Touquet, you will also find beautiful small family seaside resorts such as Camiers Sainte-Cécile.

Head for the Artois region and the Louvre-Lens!

Discover the region's mining past by visiting the town of Lens, get ready to climb the highest slag heaps in Europe and take a tour of the Louvre Lens.

Along the water in the Opal marshes

The Marais d'Opale park is a regional nature reserve : you can opt for a walk in the town of St Omer, a hike in the Hem valley or even hop on a boat and go through the marshes. You can choose to explore them on your own by canoe or boat or on a cruise with an included guided tour.