Common poker variations you can find in most online casinos

2020 was a year that most of us will be happy to forget, but for some sectors, the unique circumstances in which we found ourselves delivered unexpected opportunities.

Online casinos are a prime example, and with time on their hands and the land-based versions closed, more people tried them out last year than ever before.

Games like blackjack and roulette are always popular. Many newbies head for the slots, too, and sites like AustralianCasinoSites.com offer a wealth of choices and outline the different bonuses and promos that are out there. But one of the most iconic games of all is one that newcomers can be nervous about trying. Poker has something of a reputation, thanks probably to its depiction on the big screen, as a game of high stakes where only the best players can prosper. The reality is a little different, and the games available at the top mobile poker sites and online casinos are perfect for novice players.

Video poker

This is where most people cut their poker teeth. There’s no other player, it’s only you and the machine, so you can make as many mistakes as you like. You’ll be dealt five cards and get one chance to hold or discard as many or as few as you like. The discarded ones are redealt to leave you with your final hand. Video poker is the ideal game for getting to understand the different hands like a flush and a full house, and how they rank.

There are literally dozens of types of video poker, but they all follow the same basic rules. The only variation is that the pay tables are structured differently and some versions incorporate extra features like wild cards. For a basic game with no extra complications and fair rewards, play the one called Jacks or Better.

3-card poker

In this game, it’s just you against the dealer, in much the same way as you play blackjack. Your objective is to get a better hand than the dealer’s and with only three cards in play, there are fewer variations on the winning hands than there are in video poker. Your decision here is whether to double the ante and play or to throw in your cards on the basis of your hand. Optimum strategy states that you should play on Queen, Six, Four – anything less, and you’re better letting discretion be the better part of valour.

Caribbean Stud

This variation is conceptually very similar to 3-card poker, in as much as you are deciding whether to play or pass against the dealer’s hand. However, as it is back up to five cards, there are more nuanced strategy options to consider, so it’s a great way of really progressing your game.

Pai Gow