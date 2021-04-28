TikTok's biggest animal influencers

Interview Pete Murray
28th Apr 2021 11:33pm | By Editor
Pet videos have been going viral for years on the internet. The recent boom of TikTok has turned some cats, dogs and exotic animals into internet sensations that are making serious money off their viral videos.
To find out which pets are the most popular and who can make the most from brand deals, BuzzBingo has analysed the top 40 animal accounts on TikTok to reveal the 2021 Pet TikTok Richlist.
With 21.9M followers and over 297M likes, Tiger King star Kody Antle’s tiger is TikTok’s top earning pet, at £50,642.87 per post.
In second place is Pomeranian Jiff Pom, who can expect £48,561.66 per post at 21M followers. Floofnoodles the ferret comes third, with 13.1M followers and an expected rate of £30,293.23 per post.
Here's the top ten pet influencers:
|
Name of Account
|
Type of Animal
|
Followers
|
Likes
|
Cost per post
|
Kody Antle
|
Tiger
|
21.9M
|
297.2M
|
£50,642.87
|
Jiff Pom
|
Dog
|
21M
|
517.7M
|
£48,561.66
|
Floofnoodles
|
Ferret
|
13.1M
|
42.9M
|
£30,293.23
|
Stryker The Cat
|
Cat
|
7.9M
|
100.5M
|
£18,268.43
|
tuckerbudzyn
|
Dog
|
7.7M
|
133.2M
|
£17,805.94
|
I am Bunny
|
Dog
|
5.8M
|
116.2M
|
£13,412.27
|
Swaggy Wolfdog
|
Dog
|
5.7M
|
96.6M
|
£13,181.02
|
Doug The Pug
|
Dog
|
5.7M
|
86.9M
|
£13,181.02
|
Moksha
|
Gorilla
|
5.6M
|
95.5M
|
£12,949.78
|
Huxley the Panda Puppy
|
Dog
|
5.5M
|
80M
|
£12,718.53
Just to put that into perspective, the average salary in the UK is £38,600, which means the average Joe would have to work for 1 year & 4 months to earn the same as what Kody Antle earns in ONE post (1 MINUTE)!
BuzzBingo have also found which are the most popular pets in the world, based on total likes earned to date.
Below are the top 5:
|
TikTok Name
|
Animal
|
No* of likes
|
Jiffpom
|
Dog
|
517.7M
|
Kody Antle
|
Tiger
|
297.2M
|
Kareem & Fifi
|
Cat
|
143.5M
|
Tuckerbudzyn
|
Dog
|
133.2M
|
I am Bunny
|
Dog
|
116.2M
You can find the full study with more information here: https://www.buzzbingo.com/bingo-games/tik-tok-pets/
