TikTok's biggest animal influencers

Pet videos have been going viral for years on the internet. The recent boom of TikTok has turned some cats, dogs and exotic animals into internet sensations that are making serious money off their viral videos.

To find out which pets are the most popular and who can make the most from brand deals, BuzzBingo has analysed the top 40 animal accounts on TikTok to reveal the 2021 Pet TikTok Richlist.

With 21.9M followers and over 297M likes, Tiger King star Kody Antle’s tiger is TikTok’s top earning pet, at £50,642.87 per post.

In second place is Pomeranian Jiff Pom, who can expect £48,561.66 per post at 21M followers. Floofnoodles the ferret comes third, with 13.1M followers and an expected rate of £30,293.23 per post.

Here's the top ten pet influencers:

Name of Account Type of Animal Followers Likes Cost per post Kody Antle Tiger 21.9M 297.2M £50,642.87 Jiff Pom Dog 21M 517.7M £48,561.66 Floofnoodles Ferret 13.1M 42.9M £30,293.23 Stryker The Cat Cat 7.9M 100.5M £18,268.43 tuckerbudzyn Dog 7.7M 133.2M £17,805.94 I am Bunny Dog 5.8M 116.2M £13,412.27 Swaggy Wolfdog Dog 5.7M 96.6M £13,181.02 Doug The Pug Dog 5.7M 86.9M £13,181.02 Moksha Gorilla 5.6M 95.5M £12,949.78 Huxley the Panda Puppy Dog 5.5M 80M £12,718.53

Just to put that into perspective, the average salary in the UK is £38,600, which means the average Joe would have to work for 1 year & 4 months to earn the same as what Kody Antle earns in ONE post (1 MINUTE)!

BuzzBingo have also found which are the most popular pets in the world, based on total likes earned to date.

Below are the top 5:

TikTok Name Animal No* of likes Jiffpom Dog 517.7M Kody Antle Tiger 297.2M Kareem & Fifi Cat 143.5M Tuckerbudzyn Dog 133.2M I am Bunny Dog 116.2M

