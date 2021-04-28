TikTok's biggest animal influencers

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Pet videos have been going viral for years on the internet. The recent boom of TikTok has turned some cats, dogs and exotic animals into internet sensations that are making serious money off their viral videos.

To find out which pets are the most popular and who can make the most from brand deals, BuzzBingo has analysed the top 40 animal accounts on TikTok to reveal the 2021 Pet TikTok Richlist.

With 21.9M followers and over 297M likes, Tiger King star Kody Antle’s tiger is TikTok’s top earning pet, at £50,642.87 per post.

In second place is Pomeranian Jiff Pom, who can expect £48,561.66 per post at 21M followers. Floofnoodles the ferret comes third, with 13.1M followers and an expected rate of £30,293.23 per post.

Here's the top ten pet influencers:

 

Name of Account

Type of Animal

Followers

Likes

Cost per post

Kody Antle

Tiger

21.9M

297.2M

£50,642.87

Jiff Pom

Dog

21M

517.7M

£48,561.66

Floofnoodles

Ferret

13.1M

42.9M

£30,293.23

Stryker The Cat

Cat

7.9M

100.5M

£18,268.43

tuckerbudzyn

Dog

7.7M

133.2M

£17,805.94

I am Bunny

Dog

5.8M

116.2M

£13,412.27

Swaggy Wolfdog

Dog

5.7M

96.6M

£13,181.02

Doug The Pug

Dog

5.7M

86.9M

£13,181.02

Moksha

Gorilla

5.6M

95.5M

£12,949.78

Huxley the Panda Puppy

Dog

5.5M

80M

£12,718.53

 

Just to put that into perspective, the average salary in the UK is £38,600, which means the average Joe would have to work for 1 year & 4 months to earn the same as what Kody Antle earns in ONE post (1 MINUTE)!

BuzzBingo have also found which are the most popular pets in the world, based on total likes earned to date.

Below are the top 5:

TikTok Name

Animal

No* of likes

Jiffpom

Dog

517.7M

Kody Antle

Tiger

297.2M

Kareem & Fifi

Cat

143.5M

Tuckerbudzyn

Dog

133.2M

I am Bunny

Dog

116.2M

You can find the full study with more information here: https://www.buzzbingo.com/bingo-games/tik-tok-pets/


