The Mental Health Benefits of Looking After Your Appearance

With more and more of us working from home and having less opportunities to get out and about to see people, many of us have put our appearance on the back burner. When we're not getting dressed up to go out for meals or meet friends, taking pride in our parents can feel like a waste of time. It's a lot easier to sit in our pyjamas when we work from my desk and maybe skip a shower here or there.

What we tend to notice as we start to neglect our appearance is that our mental health starts to suffer. Interestingly, this is also one of the reasons that people who have live-in carers (find out more here) and those who live in residential care homes are dressed up and presentable, rather than just staying in pyjamas. There are huge mental health benefits to looking after one’s appearance.

The message you are sending yourself when you stop taking pride in your appearance, is that it's not worth getting dressed up just for you. The longest relationship you will ever have in your life is the one you have with yourself. So why are we so quick to stop making an effort for ourselves?

Here are five ways in which you can improve your mental health by looking after your appearance.

Take Good Care of Your Skin

Get into a routine of exfoliating cleansing and moisturising your skin every day, morning and night. Taking the time to improve the appearance of your skin can be a valuable moment for self-care and mindfulness. Really take time to consider how your skin feels as you massage the product into your skin. Focus on the scents you can smell and allow yourself to be fully present.

Look After Your Hair

Using argan oil products on our hair can help us repair damage and support new hair growth. By conditioning our hair with natural and healthy products, we can improve the appearance of our hair. If you have damaged hair from heat styling or dying, using argan oil products can help repair some of that damage.

Having silky, healthy looking hair will help improve your self-confidence and your mental health. Taking the time to look after ourselves physically reinforces the message that we are deserving of our own time and energy.

Dress Up for Yourself

Choosing clothes that make us feel good can have a huge positive impact on our mental health. That could mean that you stop squeezing into those jeans that don't really fit and show yourself some kindness and acceptance. Self-care through your clothes could also mean experimenting with what makes you look and feel your best.

Maintain a Routine

Routines are so important to maintain good mental health and one of the best ways to kick your day off right is by starting with a good morning routine. Get into the habit of dedicating time to your physical well-being, by maintaining good hygiene and self-care.

Physical Exercise and Fresh Air

Not only can increasing your exercise have an impact on your physical appearance, but it will also do wonders for your mental health. Physical exercise will release hormones into your body that will make you feel calm, centred and happy. Not to mention, that taking your exercise outside can improve your mental health two-fold. Getting fresh air and time in nature has been shown to improve our sense of well-being.