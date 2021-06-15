Technology continues to revolutionise travel industry, but which gadgets are best?

Technology has become a crucial part of the tourism and travel industry, not only helping businesses with day-to-day operations but also enabling the average holidaymaker to get far more from an adventure to Lyon or a cruise around the world. The travel industry has certainly embraced technology and the innovation we are continually exposed to.

The range of products available in this space is impressively diverse, too. New technologies are also emerging, as travel businesses and big brands aim to tap into the space. The industry has embraced trends such as voice search and voice control, robots, contactless payments, virtual reality, AI chatbots, cybersecurity, recognition technology, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and big data. These types of trends have helped feed into the tech and gadget space in particular, with holidaymakers turning to an array of gadgets to help make a trip go more smoothly or simply provide some much-needed entertainment options while lounging around the pool.

With travel gadgets being snapped up by the modern-day traveller on a regular basis, here is a look at some of the best products available at the moment.

UE Wonderboom 2

If you’re keen to listen to your favourite music while relaxing on the beach, then the UE Wonderboom 2 is a fantastic choice, especially given its relatively low price compared to many other portable speakers on the market. A compact and drop-proof speaker, it’s also water-resistant and has an impressive 13 hours worth of battery life.

Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal

The powerful and sophisticated smartphone devices we all have access to today can perform a variety of functionalities. Alongside using a smartphone to share holiday snaps with friends and family or sample titles like the Book of Oz slot game, handy gimbals like the Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal help people capture the best footage of a vacation away too. Thanks to its built-in controls, which rotate the device in one sweeping motion, you won’t have to worry about shaky or blurry shots ever again.

Bose QC35 II

Capable of cancelling out even the most annoying of in-flight entertainment, the Bose QC35 II headphones are tried and tested noise-cancelling headphones which offer excellent sound quality and are comfortable to wear. They also come with Bluetooth or cable, work for 20 hours after charging, and are solid and compact, which is obviously ideal for travelling.