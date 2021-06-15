Technology continues to revolutionise travel industry, but which gadgets are best?

Interview Pete Murray
Technology has become a crucial part of the tourism and travel industry, not only helping businesses with day-to-day operations but also enabling the average holidaymaker to get far more from an adventure to Lyon or a cruise around the world. The travel industry has certainly embraced technology and the innovation we are continually exposed to.
The range of products available in this space is impressively diverse, too. New technologies are also emerging, as travel businesses and big brands aim to tap into the space. The industry has embraced trends such as voice search and voice control, robots, contactless payments, virtual reality, AI chatbots, cybersecurity, recognition technology, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and big data. These types of trends have helped feed into the tech and gadget space in particular, with holidaymakers turning to an array of gadgets to help make a trip go more smoothly or simply provide some much-needed entertainment options while lounging around the pool.
With travel gadgets being snapped up by the modern-day traveller on a regular basis, here is a look at some of the best products available at the moment.
UE Wonderboom 2
Image credit: Chikena / Shutterstock.com
If you’re keen to listen to your favourite music while relaxing on the beach, then the UE Wonderboom 2 is a fantastic choice, especially given its relatively low price compared to many other portable speakers on the market. A compact and drop-proof speaker, it’s also water-resistant and has an impressive 13 hours worth of battery life.
Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal
The powerful and sophisticated smartphone devices we all have access to today can perform a variety of functionalities. Alongside using a smartphone to share holiday snaps with friends and family or sample titles like the Book of Oz slot game, handy gimbals like the Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Smartphone Gimbal help people capture the best footage of a vacation away too. Thanks to its built-in controls, which rotate the device in one sweeping motion, you won’t have to worry about shaky or blurry shots ever again.
Bose QC35 II
Capable of cancelling out even the most annoying of in-flight entertainment, the Bose QC35 II headphones are tried and tested noise-cancelling headphones which offer excellent sound quality and are comfortable to wear. They also come with Bluetooth or cable, work for 20 hours after charging, and are solid and compact, which is obviously ideal for travelling.
Evolution S3 Travel Pillow
Made by Cabeau, the Evolution S3 Travel Pillow has been endorsed by Lexie Sachs, textiles director at the Good Housekeeping Institute and offers extreme comfort while on a long flight. Featuring handy straps which attach to a plane’s seats, this particular travel pillow is not only incredibly comfortable but it will prevent your head falling sideways and moving around during a flight, therefore making it easier for you to drift off to sleep.
OVO Travel-Size Iron and Steamer
Keen to avoid creased and wrinkled clothes while on holiday? If so, then the OVO Travel-Size Iron and Steamer is one of the best options around. Not only is it miniature in size and compact, but it weighs just 1.6lbs. It works extremely well, too.
Anker PowerCore 5000
If you’re heavily reliant on your smartphone while on holiday, be it for locating the best places to eat or contacting friends who are staying nearby, then the Anker PowerCore 5000 will make sure that it never runs out of battery. The size of a fat lipstick, it will charge your phone quickly and is so small that it can fit in shorts or jacket pocket easily.
