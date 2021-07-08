Hating Your Job? Here are 5 Ways to Deal with Work Stress Before Drastic Decisions

We’ve all been there, working a job you don’t like to make ends meet. However, in some cases, you started out liking your job, but something happened to change that. Now you find yourself dreading the workday, internally groaning whenever your boss calls you into their office.

Or maybe you simply stare at the clock all day, willing it to move forward a few hours so you can go home.

Hating your job is no way to live, especially when you used to enjoy it. Can you pinpoint what happened? When you mutter: I hate my job, can you remember a time when you didn’t? There’s still hope!

In this article, we aim to help you better deal with work stressors that cause job hatred. Perhaps finding a better coping mechanism for your stress will restore your appreciation for your position. Quitting is always an option, of course, but it’s sometimes not the best option. Take a chance on these five tips before you make a drastic decision.

Bear in Mind that Your Job is a Small Part of Your Whole Life

For many people, jobs are less about careers and more about a means to an end. Remember that your job enables you to live comfortably, eat well, and afford small luxuries, while also taking care of loved ones. At the end of the day, your job is a small part of your life and who you are.

Instead of complaining about your job in your down time, you could leave work at work and use your off days for something relaxing and fun. Pour focus into other aspects of your life to make your job less noticeable until you have to be there.

Are There Aspects of Your Job that You Enjoy? Focus on Those.

Even when you think your jobs sucks, there are still aspects of your job that you enjoy, like a friendly coworker. Does your boss buy everyone lunch on Fridays? Do you like the work itself? Focus on these small aspects of your job that make it tolerable.

If nothing else, find someone to commiserate with. Sometimes it can be cathartic to voice your complaints to someone that understands. You could even go as far as to form bonds with coworkers that carry on outside of work. Make work friends that become life friends to make your everyday job more tolerable.

Make Your Workspace More Your Own with Injections of Your Personality

You have interests and hobbies outside of work, so why not bring some of those into your workplace? If you work in an office and have leeway to dress up your space, inject some of your personality into the décor. This could be a few framed pictures of your family and loved ones, some of your artwork, or something as simple as a candy jar filled with your sweet favorites.

Working All the Time? Cut Back Where You Can!

There’s a saying that goes, “work smarter, not harder.” Don’t slave away for 60 hours a week at a job you hate. If you are working too much and it’s causing a true hatred of your job, then cut back on your hours. Ask the manager to work with you on part-time work weeks. It’ll cut down on your stress and give you recuperation time between shifts.

When You’re Not at Work, Focus Your Attention on Being Relaxed and Calm

When you aren’t at work, you should focus on what makes you happy, relaxed, and calm. If you love spending time with your kids, take them somewhere fun and new for an adventure. If you love the outdoors, take a hike or simply laze in a hammock outside with a good book and your favorite cocktail.

You hear it all the time and we will say it again: take care of yourself. Self-care is important, and relaxing between work shifts is one example of how you can take care of your needs.

Surviving a Job that You Hate Doesn’t Have to Be Hard

Unfortunately, jobs are necessary evils. We work to live. However, you don’t have to overwhelm yourself with the stress of a job you hate. Hopefully, this article helped you put a plan into action on how to better cope with your position. If not, remember that you don’t have to love your job, you simply have to tolerate it for the duration of the time you’re there.