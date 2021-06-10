How to Stand Out During a Dental Nurse Interview

The internet has a huge amount of general advice for people wanting to create a winning CV, know how to act in an interview, or write a cover letter. However, this advice isn’t always suitable for all roles or positions. One example of this is the role of a dental nurse.

If you're looking for interview tips for dental nurses that can help you to stand out from the competition, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our best tips to help you get the role of your dreams:

1. Be Early for Your Interview

There’s nothing worse than being late to a dental nurse job interview. Being late not only shows your potential employers that you don’t have very good time-keeping skills, but it can also leave you feeling anxious and stressed too.

Instead of being late, aim to turn up to your interview a little early. Not only will this help you to feel calm and relaxed, but it also gives you chance to get familiar with the premises and chat with some of your potential co-workers.

2. Be Professional, Friendly, and Communicative

It’s important to remember that interviews don’t start when you’re called into a meeting, they actually begin as soon as you enter the dental practice building. This means that it is extremely important to make a good first impression on everyone you meet in the practice.

3. Small Talk is Important

Almost all job interviews start with a small amount of small talk. The purpose of this small talk is to see whether your communication skills are good. Working as a dental nurse involves talking to patients, so your ability to communicate effectively is extremely important. Before attending an interview, it’s a good idea to have some interesting conversation topics prepared.

4. Visit the Practise Before Your Interview

Lots of job interviews go wrong because the interviewees aren’t properly informed about the practice they want to work for. This can give a bad impression on employers. Before applying for any dental position, it is important to have a clear idea of how the practice is run, and what they expect from their employees.

5. Highlight Your Strengths

No doubt you’ll have several questions to ask about what the practice can offer you as an employee, such as how many holiday days you’re entitled to and the rate of pay you can expect to receive. However, instead of spending a long period of time focusing on these questions, it’s a good idea to focus on what you can offer them instead. Show the interviewer what you can bring to the role by talking about things like your knowledge, skills, and experience.

Lots of people find attending an interview for a dental nursing position stressful and nerve-wracking. However, there are lots of things you can do to improve your chances of getting the role. Preparation, relaxation, and focus are crucial to surviving and doing well. Not only that but having the right amount of confidence can also help you to stand out from the competition.