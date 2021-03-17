If you're lucky enough to own a period property, you'll understand that wonder of their incredible features. As with anything, though, the vibrancy of these amazing features can fade over time without applying the appropriate care and attention.

Older properties are packed with character and, very often, it's the gentlest of touches that can produce the most beautiful results. Whether you want to add an extension or restore particular features within the building, there's lots you can do.

In this article we share our top tips for bringing life back into your period property to help you create a living space that both you and your family will adore.

Create more space

Transforming an older property into something that's appropriate for modern living sometimes requires more space to be created. Why not consider adding a stunning period conservatory to your gorgeous home? Plan it carefully and you can be sympathetic to the architectural style of the current property.

You'll discover conservatory and orangery options to choose from to add character from a number of different periods, depending on your property and your preferences.

With a conservatory built to overlook your garden, you can create a beautiful space for your family to enjoy life in style. Need convincing? Just imagine summer mornings sipping fresh coffee and eating warm pastries in the comfort of your new living space.

Incorporate modern elements

This will all depend on your style, but there are some amazing ways for you to naturally incorporate modern elements within your period property. Whether it's simply freshening up paintwork or designing a garden space with varying levels and a modern water feature, there's lots that can be done. You might consider a mixture of old and new and include a state of the art kitchen framed by long-standing beams.

Most of all - have fun with it. For instance, if you have a space with high ceilings, add large windows and let the light flood in.

Restore what you have

Breathing new life into your period property doesn't mean ignoring your charming existing period features. Some of the most popular elements of a period home to restore include:

● Wood beams

● Heritage windows

● Intricate ceiling details

● Antique tiling

● Stone flooring

● Wood flooring

All of these features are certainly to be embraced and, with a little TLC, their revival will bring glorious results.

While pulling up carpets in a period property can be risky business, the rewards can often be worth it. You might discover breathtaking original parquet flooring, revivable stone floors or beautiful antique tiles. Once discovered, employ the help of experts to professionally restore these period features with care.

Hopefully this guide has given you the confidence you need to move forward with the renovation of your older home. From smaller jobs such as the restoration of old fireplace tiles to create an eye-catching feature through to larger-scale extension projects, your period property deserves an extra dose of love to reach its maximum potential.