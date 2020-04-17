Grow All-Natural Food and Supplements at Home

Proper nutrition is critical to our survival and healthy living. However, many of us tend to endanger our and our family’s health and well being by neglecting it. In today’s changing lifestyle, people often rely on survival food or supplies instead of nutritious food.

Survival foods such as meals ready to eat (MREs) don’t contain the necessary nutrients for maintaining a healthy body for a sustained period of time. Most of these foods are created for short-term survival. Also, long-term sustenance foods such as dried, frozen, and canned foods are extremely low on nutritional content.

People often want to make up for these deficiencies with the help of multivitamins and health supplements. Unfortunately, most of these supplements don’t work because they contain substances such as magnesium stearate and sodium selenite. Magnesium stearate blocks nutrient absorption in the digestive system by creating a biofilm. On the other hand, sodium selenite is a toxic substance.

Growing at Home:

Growing our own food and supplements at home is probably the best solution to the current crisis. Many superfoods capable of addressing our nutritional needs can be grown at home without much difficulty. Most importantly, the cost of growing these foods and supplements is negligible compared to what we spend on practically useless stuff at present. These items can be grown at home by almost anyone because all the guidance you need is available online.

Food and Supplements to Grow at Home:

It is possible to grow a wide range of healthy food and supplements at home without much fuss.