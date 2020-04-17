Grow All-Natural Food and Supplements at Home

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Proper nutrition is critical to our survival and healthy living. However, many of us tend to endanger our and our family’s health and well being by neglecting it. In today’s changing lifestyle, people often rely on survival food or supplies instead of nutritious food.

Survival foods such as meals ready to eat (MREs) don’t contain the necessary nutrients for maintaining a healthy body for a sustained period of time. Most of these foods are created for short-term survival. Also, long-term sustenance foods such as dried, frozen, and canned foods are extremely low on nutritional content. 

People often want to make up for these deficiencies with the help of multivitamins and health supplements. Unfortunately, most of these supplements don’t work because they contain substances such as magnesium stearate and sodium selenite. Magnesium stearate blocks nutrient absorption in the digestive system by creating a biofilm. On the other hand, sodium selenite is a toxic substance. 

Growing at Home

Growing our own food and supplements at home is probably the best solution to the current crisis. Many superfoods capable of addressing our nutritional needs can be grown at home without much difficulty.  Most importantly, the cost of growing these foods and supplements is negligible compared to what we spend on practically useless stuff at present. These items can be grown at home by almost anyone because all the guidance you need is available online. 

Food and Supplements to Grow at Home

It is possible to grow a wide range of healthy food and supplements at home without much fuss. 

  • Wheatgrass: This is known to be a tremendous source of dietary fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin E, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, riboflavin, thiamin, copper, magnesium, zinc, iron, calcium, selenium, and manganese. It also contains essential amino acids valine, phenylalanine, tryptophan, threonine, isoleucine, leucine, methionine, and lysine. A few glasses of wheatgrass juice per day can deliver much better results compared to a multivitamin in adults. It thrives in the average home and can be grown in just about a couple of weeks. Wheatgrass juice can also be mixed with smoothies. 
  • Barley Grass: This is almost similar to wheatgrass and it can also be grown indoors at home.  The growing technique is the same as wheatgrass and a similar kind of juice can be made from it. 
  • Medical Mushroom: Another nutrient-enriched food you can grow at home is a medicinal mushroom. Mushroom is a rich source of protein and also contains omega-3 fatty acids. You can easily use mushrooms instead of expensive fish oil supplements. Growing mushroom at home is easy, and you can order all essential supplies online. 
  • Medical Marijuana: If you reside in a state where growing cannabis is legal, medical marijuana can support your health in many different ways. Some of its most well known therapeutic properties include relief from chronic pain, improved lung capacity, weight loss, diabetes prevention, and regulation, treating depression, regulating seizures, mending bones, alleviating anxiety, autism treatment, and much more. While growing cannabis at home, ensure that you have access to high-quality seeds. You can get this and much more online from i49
  • Sprouts: You can also use the hydroponic technique to grow sprouts at home. Without spending much, it is possible to grow a wide variety of sprouts that are tremendous sources of high energy and nutritious organic food. 
  • Organic Vegetables: Many organic vegetables are rich sources of different vitamins and can be grown easily at home. For example, kale is an excellent source of calcium. Once you start growing your own veggies at home, you take a firm step towards achieving self-sufficiency in terms of the nutritional needs of your family. 
  • Poultry and Rising Fish:  If you have some additional space in your backyard, you may consider growing chicken and raising fish in a pond.  Eggs will provide you with an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamin B12. Catfish and trout, on the other hand, can be a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.    

