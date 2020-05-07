How is a CBD Ointment Beneficial for Your Skin?

Different CBD products offer different benefits, but when it comes to keeping your skin soft and smooth, there is nothing better than CBD ointments. CBD ointments come with analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can keep your skin soft and smooth.

They prevent drying of the skin, reduce fine lines, and keep it moisturized. These products also improve your skin’s defense mechanism by regenerating skin cells. They can treat skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis without producing any type of side-effects.

Reasons to use CBD ointment

CBD ointment is one of the best products when it comes to taking care of your skin. But with CBD creams and lotions around, you may ask how they differ from ointments. The most significant difference between CBD ointments, creams, and lotions is the quantity of water. CBD ointments don’t use any water, making them denser compared to lotions and creams. Although the effects are similar, a small drop of CBD ointment is almost equal to ten drops of CBD lotion.

Instead of a watery base, CBD ointment uses beeswax to make it is base thicker. The ingredients include high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil infused with beeswax, olive oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and cold-pressed hemp seed oil that nourish and moisturize your skin.

When you use CBD skincare products, the ingredients don’t reach your bloodstream. Instead, they work on specific areas of your skin to rectify their conditions. As your skin absorbs the CBD ointment, the ingredients interact with cannabinoid receptors, CB1, and CB2. The ingredients first heal your skin conditions and then ensure that it remains soft and smooth.

1. Prevents acne

Isn’t it frustrating when you plan to dress up the next day for a party and in the morning you wake up with a face full of acne? Acne breakouts are common among people with oily skin. Applying CBD ointment can reduce excess sebum oil production, thus balancing the skin’s oil flow. This reduces the chances of acne breakouts in the long-run.

2. Stops premature skin wrinkling

The antioxidant properties of CBD make the ointment highly effective for reducing premature skin wrinkling and fine lines. Your skin goes through a prolonged period of free radical damage that makes the skin lose its elasticity. CBD ointments counteract free radical damage and reduce ruddy skin tone, fine lines, skin dullness, and wrinkles. The combination of beeswax, olive oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and full-spectrum CBD oil keeps your skin tight for years.

3. Keeps chapped skin smooth

The organic mix of all the ingredients in CBD ointments balance Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids that nourish your skin and keep it moisturized. You can use the ointment in winter to avoid chapped hands and feet.

Using CBD ointment

Make sure your skin is completely dry. If you are using the ointment to treat any specific area, take a pea-size amount, and apply it topically. You don’t need to massage the ointment. Let the ingredients do their magic in a few days. It is better to apply the ointment at least twice a day.

On the other hand, if you want to use the ointment to keep your skin soft, it is better to apply it before going to bed at night. For example, apply a pea-size quantity on your palms and hands and go to sleep. Applying CBD ointment regularly will keep your skin tight, soft, smooth, and moisturized. It will prevent acne outbreaks by reducing the quantity of oil in your skin.