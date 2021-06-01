3 Money-Saving and Budgeting Tips for Students

Attending college will be the greatest learning experience of your life, and not just academically. During these years, you’ll make mistakes, learn new things about the way the world works and you’ll build habits that will have a major impact on your life after graduation. As this is your first time solo in the big world, you’ll have to learn how to manage money, how to budget effectively and how to save for those inevitable rainy days. Sound daunting? Here are our top money saving and budgeting tips.

Have a Debt Payment Plan

While student loans have become an integral part of college life and despite private lenders offering low interest rates, you’ll have to start making repayments once the grace period is over. To limit that financial stress, now is the time to put a debt payment plan in place. Start by opening a savings account where you can put any access cash you have left over each month. Create a payment plan that specifically outlines the amount you’ve agreed to repay at the end of every month. Break that target amount down into smaller chunks and set achievable weekly saving goals. Research what it means to refinance a student loan and what that can mean for you. By not having a plan, you’re planning to fail so take action now and you won’t regret it.

Make Investments

The sooner you start putting your money to work for you, the better. Take action now by investing in stocks in bonds. You’ll have plenty of time to learn how the market works and what trading strategies will yield the biggest ROI. There are plenty of free courses you can take in the evening when study is over. Look into the property market and how you could get involved. Do you know someone who is successful with these types of investments? Talk to them and gain valuable knowledge that you can leverage to better your situation. Open an IRA and make regular contributions towards retirement. Another option is to start a small business that won’t interfere with your college work. Maybe you can make a handcraft product that you can sell online? There are so many ways to make investments now so you can enjoy financial freedom later on in life.

Learn to Budget

The last thing you want to do after a long day of classes is to sit down and crunch numbers. Make this a priority and you will see a big difference in how far your money stretches. Know how much you have coming in each month and subtract all expenses from that figure. Don’t forget to leave funds aside for unexpected expenses and top up your emergency fund whenever possible. It’s best to download a budgeting app to help keep you on track and don’t be afraid to reach out to family and friends for advice on how they effectively manage their finances. Knowledge is power when it comes to money and knowing where every cent is coming from and going to will make a huge difference to your spending and saving habits.