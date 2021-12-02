Top Online Casino Technologies that are Successfully Taking Over the World

Online casinos are state-of-the-art platforms where players can have the most entertaining and dynamic gaming experience. All they have to do to gain access to the games is to register an account. This process lasts no more than just a couple of minutes and it is easy to complete.

One of the most impressive things to know about online casinos is that the technology that they use is quite advanced and is slowly taking over the world. We wanted to share a few words on it and provide you with a behind-the-scenes look so that you will understand how these sites are powered. Let’s start breaking down the details now, starting with online security, the most important feature of an online casino.

AI Security

The first thing that comes to mind to a lot of players when they are thinking of whether they should register at an online casino, is security. After all, they need to be reassured that their personal data will be kept out of harm's way. Research shows that over 4 million people are victims of online scams in the US alone. Yes, there are steps that you can take in order to increase your online security, but the platform does have its own responsibility too.

In the case of online casinos, they utilize the latest 128-bit SSL encryption software, which is an AI system that encrypts the data that is sent between players and the casino and keeps it out of harm’s way. In doing so, private and sensitive information such as credit card details will always be kept secure.

Random Number Generators

You may have not known this, but online casinos are actually advocates for fair play and transparency. How? The answer to that question is Random Number Generators. Reputable casino sites such as Rizk Casino NZ use RNGs on all of their games to ensure that each outcome of each round is random.

If you are wondering why is this important, the answer is that thanks to RNGs all players’ chances of winning a prize are equal. An RNG is used in the game and its task is to generate a random outcome that is out of the control of the casino or the player.

Let’s say you decide to play an online slot. Once you’ve set your preferred bet, all that is left is to spin the reels and wait for a winning combination. When you click on the spin button, the RNG instantly generates the outcome of the game. The following seconds in which the reels are spinning is just a visual effect designed to add to the overall excitement.

Thanks to RNGs, all players at online casinos can rest assured knowing that their chances are the same as the next player.

HTML5 Technology

Finally, we have the HTML5 technology, through which online casinos can optimize their sites for mobile use. In other words, when you decide to access an online casino, like the one we mentioned above, from your smartphone, each game will fit the screen and you won't experience any changes in the overall gameplay.

The one thing that you need to make sure of, is that you have a stable Internet connection. That shouldn't be a problem, especially now, when providers have made significant progress on the 5G network. T-Mobile alone has installed thousands of 5G towers in the US alone.

According to statistics, mobile gaming is the future of the gaming industry. Statistics show that there are 2.6 billion mobile gamers globally in 2021, 48% of which (1.29 billion) come from Asia. These numbers will continue to rise in the upcoming years, and HTML5 is something that all websites will use.