Great Reasons to Install a Heat Recovery System in Your New-Build Home

There are many reasons to opt for fresh real estate as opposed to an older property. With mint materials and modern insulation, new-build houses tend to be more energy-efficient than similar-sized period homes. However, the cost of keeping your living space warm can remain fairly substantial during winter.

A lack of leaks may lessen the impact by eliminating drafts but is also responsible for the build-up of damp and stale air. This is where heat recovery ventilation (HRV) systems begin to demonstrate their value.

By installing an HRV unit in your new-build home, you can maintain adequate circulation while recuperating up to 90% of the heat that would normally escape. Let’s briefly discuss the principles behind this solution and find out why heat recovery systems are a wise investment.

How HRV Works

A standard HRV unit comprises three main components, namely a heat exchange core and two separate channels. The latter includes a fan for extracting and expelling stagnant air from inside, coupled with a different fan that supplies clean outdoor air to specific parts of your home.

While extraction points are located in wet spaces such as bathrooms and kitchens, supply points target bedrooms and other areas where heating is useful. As long as the exchange core is warm enough, air can be heated and cycled through continuously. In doing so, heat recovery systems are able to provide the following benefits.

Energy Efficiency

If you’re looking to reduce your power consumption, an HRV unit is certainly worth considering. The system is built to run around-the-clock at low capacity and you can adjust the fan speed based on your needs. In any case, you stand to spend less than you would on an alternative heating method.

As well as delivering clean warm air, heat recovery ventilators also assist with cooling by transferring external heat to the stale air being channelled out. This can further support the cost-saving potential of energy recovery.

Accessibility

No matter the shape or size of your new-build home, you won’t have to worry about finding a suitable HRV unit. A wide range of options are available and compact systems can be fitted anywhere from the attic or basement to the garage or utility area of your kitchen.

Plus, there are local suppliers such as BPC Ventilation who offer delivery and installation services for heat recovery units. You can even arrange the creation of a custom system that meets your individual requirements.

Health and Hygiene

HRV systems are self-contained environments designed to minimise the presence of indoor contaminants. While odours, pollen, and pollutants initially aren’t a concern for new-build homes, air quality is bound to diminish over time, especially in the absence of proper ventilation.

Another problem with inadequate circulation is excess moisture, which inevitably leads to rotting and mould. Of course, a heat recovery unit effectively addresses this issue by removing water vapour, leaving you with a safer home.

Heat recovery ventilators also help family members with allergies and asthma. This comes over and above the fact that HRV systems lower carbon dioxide levels and support sustainability.