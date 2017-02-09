Renting TV’s most famous properties

The homes we see on our TV screens are almost as famous as the characters who live in them.

From the flat at 221B Baker Street where Sherlock Holmes mulls over mysteries, right through to Del Boy’s digs at Nelson Mandela House – these properties are instantly recognisable to millions. Yet, what if their owners wanted to put them on the market? How would you go about describing such iconic homes in an estate agent’s advert for rent?

The team at Simple Landlords have taken a look at how to market the most famous homes to grace our screens.

221B Baker Street

An iconic flat close to London’s Regent’s Park. Best described as 'a couple of comfortable bed-rooms and a single large airy sitting-room, cheerfully furnished, and illuminated by two broad windows' (not our words, the words of Arthur Conan-Doyle). Previous occupant was an ace violinist in his spare time and a ‘consulting detective’, so the neighbours will be used to a bit of noise and ‘comings and goings’. The fireplace is a key feature – as is the attentive support of landlady Mrs Hudson.

Rent: £2,500 pcm

The Old Rectory, 9 Coronation Street, Weatherfield, Manchester, M10 9KC

This property stands out with blue bricks, guttering and front door and stone cladding – making it one of the more eye-catching homes in a Weatherfield street which has been attracting a lot of attention for more than 50 years. A new kitchen was fitted in 2000 and the home was given its distinctive name by a much-loved previous owner. Previous occupant had been a lodger and loved the property so much he bought it for himself. This property is a short distance away from the Rovers Return, a popular pub with a rich and dramatic past.

Price: £700 pcm£

Flat 127 Nelson Mandela House, Peckham

This cushty little number in ever-popular Peckham, South East London, is a must-see property. Its retro 1980s bar is perfect for those who love to entertain, while the deep red carpet and orange and brown curtains will leave you feeling lovely jubbly. Previous occupant was a renowned trader who found the flat spacious enough to store his stock.

Rent: £1,500 pcm

The Royle family home

The living room is the heart of any family home and this Greater Manchester property boasts an ideal-sized room for you to gather around the TV and share in your favourite programmes. The ample bathroom is big enough for a home birth and the property proves you don’t need to go half the world away to find a quality, good value property.

Price: £600 pcm

92 James Larkin Court, Finglas, Dublin

The delightful Dublin suburb of Finglas is home to this traditional Irish family home. Previously home to a popular ‘mammy’ and three of her children, this is a property that is used to being at the heart of the action, with members of the community having been keen to pop around for tea and a chat with the well-known Mrs Brown. Recommended to larger-than-life characters.

Price: €1,600 pcm

4 Privet Drive, Little Whingeing, Surrey

There’s magic behind the doors of this three-bedroom home in a quiet Surrey cul-de-sac. Features include a driveway for off-road parking, a large reception room, kitchen and diner and bathroom on the ground floor as well as a large patio and garden. There are three bedrooms and some very generous under-stair storage that families will find useful. Previous occupant’s pet owl might occasionally pop back for a visit.

Price: £1,750 pcm

46 Albert Square, Walford, London E20

The traditional London pub holds a place in the affections of many, and this flat sits squarely above the iconic 19th century Queen Victoria pub. Renovated after a fire in 2010, you’ll be staying above a much-loved and busy venue that has had a rich past, particular over the last 30 years. It sits across from the picturesque Albert Square, while the busy Bridge Market and the District line’s Walford East tube station are nearby.

Rent: £1,200 pcm

Two-bedroom flat, Ealing

This is the perfect bachelor pad for young friends wanting to make their way in a popular London borough. The neighbours say they are used to men behaving badly so will be prepared to accept some noise. The large kitchen/living room area is perfect for entertaining guests.

Price: £1,650 pcm