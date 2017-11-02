Climbing Uluru to be banned from 2019

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a sacred site to the Anangu people who have been the custodians of the land since 1985 when authorities handed control back to the indigenous people.

Since then, the Anangu people have been asking visitors not to climb the monolith, a huge tourist attraction for the area, with signs at the base of the climb asking people to respect the traditional law. Indeed between 2011 and 2015, only 16% of visitors have made the climb but as of October 26th 2019, 34 years after the site was officially handed back to the Anangu Aboriginal people, no-one will be allowed to make the climb.

The decision doesn't come without controversy, but comes from the National Park's 10 year management plan which suggested that the climb be closed if figures dropped below the 20% mark.

"It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland," board chairman and Anangu man Sammy Wilson said on Wednesday.

"If I travel to another country and there is a sacred site, an area of restricted access, I don't enter or climb it, I respect it."