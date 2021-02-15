Upcoming Events In London You Need To Know About For Accelerating Your SEO Skills After The Lockdown Is Over

Interview Pete Murray
Working in SEO can mean you generally have plenty of new things to consider at all times. During this global pandemic, the entire search landscape has shifted and online user behaviour has changed dramatically.
If you work in digital marketing or own a business that relies on website leads or sales, now more than ever, you need to keep on top of what is happening across the industry. What better way to save time and money than to do this all at once.
Once lockdown is lifted, a conference is a great way to find out about the latest developments in digital marketing, any new tools available and hear what to expect in the future from digital experts. If you work in SEO and are based in or near London, there are fortunately loads of conferences across the city for pretty much every SEO-related need you may have. Here, using this list created by London SEO agency John Cabot, we've listed our top recommendations for upcoming London events that’ll help you accelerate your career when things go back to normal. 1. Women in Tech SEO Festival Just after International Women's Day on March 8th, 2021, you’ll find the Women in Tech SEO Festival. While usually at the Barbican Centre, this year it’s going virtual on the 15th-17th March, but we couldn’t leave it off the list. The Women in Tech SEO Festival is where ladies in SEO will hear essential hints and tips from a carefully curated lineup of female SEO experts, highlighting some of the most experienced SEOs across the business. 2. SMX London SMX London is a multi-day, multi-track conference held in the middle of May. It’s curated by the editors of leading search marketing news, Search Engine Land and normally occurs at etc.venues in Bishopsgate. The conference covers pretty much every subject worth knowing in digital marketing including SEO, SEM/Paid Advertisement, social, and analytics, with talks intended to be open to beginners and online marketing veterans alike. 3. Outreach Conference Extraordinarily committed to outreach, digital and online PR, Outreach Conference is a one track, one day occasion with meetings on everything from mentality and imagination to creative effort systems and fruitful contextual investigations. Here you'll hear from top industry experts and hopefully take away creative ideas to earn coverage and develop your backlink profile. This year it’ll be held on June 11th, 2021 at the Congress Centre. 4. SearchLove Conference Searching for motivation? SearchLove is the perfect answer. This multi-day, single-track conference at The Brewery in Moorgate isn't simply well put together to cover all critical parts of SEO, it also gives multiple networking opportunities, with their famous SearchLove party and industry drinks. SearchLove London commonly happens on a Monday and Tuesday toward the beginning of September, so keep an eye out. Until then, Distilled has teamed up with Hero Con for a virtual summit on 3rd-4th March. Make 2021 the year you get ahead. The great thing about London is that there are so many opportunities to take part in that’ll boost you ahead of your search competitors this year and in the future, and now you know where to find them. Happy learning!
